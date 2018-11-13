Image copyright AFP Image example Stan Lee real name na Stan Lieberman and dem born am for 1922

Stan Lee, one of di pipo wey start Marvel Comics don die at di age of 95, as he leave many superheroes like Spiderman, Black Panther and Iron Man fatherless.

Lee wey be American writer na di former president of Marvel Comics, and na im create popular comic - wey later turn to feem - like Di Fantastic Four, Spiderman, Di Incredible Hulk, X-Men and plenti odas.

During di time wen comics popular well well, Marvel dey sell pass 50 million copies a year. Until im retire from editor work for 1971, Lee bin write di tori wey dey tanda for di front of all Marvel comics.

Stan Lee follow im partner Jack Kirby to create Black Panther in 1966, wey be di first black superhero inside American comics, years before odas like Di Falcon (1969), Luke Cage (1972) and Blade (1973) from Marvel Comics and DC Comics Green Lantern (1971).

Image copyright Marvel Studios Image example Di film dey follow di events wey happen for Captain America: Civil War, wey T'Challa papa die

Di 2017 feem wey dem do of Black Panther blow so tey di kain money wey e make no be here - for feem wey black pipo full inside.

Many young pipo fit sabi im face because he like to dey do waka-pass acting Marvel feem dem.

Hugh Jackman, wey act as Wolverine in di X-Men feems, call Lee "pioneering force inside di superhero universe".

Lee pikin also pay tribute to her papa, she say im na "di greatest, most decent man".