Couple wey name dia pikin "Adolf" to honour "Hitler" don enter kasala for UK

Image copyright West Mids Police Image example Claudia Patatas and Adam Thomas name dia pikin Adolf because of dia "love" for Hitler

One couple wey name dia pikin afta Adolf Hitler enta kasala afta dem find dem guilty say dem be member of one terrorist group wey dem ban for UK.

Crown Court for Birmingham tok say di couple name dia pikin Adolf to honour di Nazi leader.

Dem accuse Adam Thomas, 22, Claudia Patatas, 38, and Daniel Bogunovic, 27 say dem be members of National Action.

Dem ban di National Action wey be Neo-Nazi group three years afta dem start am for 2013 wen dem celebrate afta di killing of Labour law maker Jo Cox.

Court tok say di case na about terror wey dey based on tribal belief say white dey superior pass.

Police say dem find two cutlass, two crossbow, flags and oda materials wey get symbols of di Nazi period and National Action wey dem ban inside Thomas and Patatas bedroom.

To defend imsef, Thomas tell court say di cult cloth wey im wear take pishure na just play but im gree say e be racist.

Dem also say dem recover skype message wey dem delete ontop Thomas laptop where two parties tok about di National Action wey dem destroy and how Midlands go continue di fight.

Dem go sentence di three of dem by 14 December.