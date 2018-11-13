Game of Thrones final season dey come for April 2019

Image copyright HELENSLOAN Image example Winter dey come

HBO wey be di producers of ogbonge movie series Game of Thrones don announce say di final season of di feem go show for April 2019.

Dem use Game of Thrones official handle for twitter take break di tori on Tuesday, come show 30-second clip of some action wey don happun for past seasons.

"Everi battle. Everi betrayal. Everi risk. Everi fight. Everi sacrifice. Everi death. All #ForTheThrone," dem tweet.

Di season seven of di feem bin end wen di Night King ride dragon climb Di Wall enta Westeros, as Army of di Dead follow am for back.