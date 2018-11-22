Ariana Grande, Piers Morgan dey quarrel dirty

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan become latest gist Thursday morning for Twitter as dem begin quarrel dirty.

Grande and Morgan dey bad mout each oda on top wetin di TV presenter just comment about Little Mix girl group and Ellen DeGeneres.

53 year old Morgan enta wahala wen e criticise one naked foto of di British girl group wey try to pose to show say di bodi correct wella no mata how e look, claiming say dem coopy di idea dem from US band Dixie Chicks and dem dey "use sex to sell records".

Image copyright Rankin / Syco Image example Di foto wey Little Mix girl group use promote dia new song Strip wit insults all over dia bodi na im dey cause di fight.

Oga Piers Morgan also give DeGeneres's chat show mouth tweet say: "Ellen drooling today over famous men's bodies on £InternationalMensDay2018. Yet I've been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs. Di hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare."

Di American singer Grande mother Joan took enta Morgan to ask am: "Honestly wetin dey worry you @piersmorgan? Your mama no ever ever teach you say if you get nothing nice to say, no tok am! You come @TheEllenShow yesterday wey dey disgraceful, she be angel. @LittleMix today, una eva hear of paying homage? And..well no mind am."

Oga Piers Morgan e replied:

Na im reply force 25 year old Arian Grande to provoke enta di mata wen she tweet say: "Ellen na correct & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexcellency all di time because i choose to. women fit be sexual AND talented. naked and still get respect. Na OUR choice.

"& we go continue to dey fight til pipo understand.

"i dey tok dis wit respect but thank u, next."

Di last line of di tweet carri style include Grande latest single wey be Thank U, Next.

Morgan sharperly reply back:

Ellen and Little Mix both share dia support for Ariana and her mama.

But Piers Morgan still no gree, e put up anoda tweet