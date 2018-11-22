Image copyright UN Image example "No take dis planet for granted - na di only one wey we get" - Amina Mohammed UN Deputy Sec - Gen.

Di future of our planet dey di hand of youth of dis generation "to make dia leaders accountable" especially inside di fight against climate change.

For history, di last three years na im don hot pass so "no take dis planet for granted - na di only one wey we get" Amina Mohammed wey be UN Deputy Sec.-Gen. dey tell university students.

Di United Nations Deputy Secretary-General tell Tsinghua University students for China say signs of climate change na im don dey cause di frequent serious natural disasters, and food security and prosperity wey don dey reduce.

Di latest report from di UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) make am clear say global temperature no suppose rise pass 1.5 degrees Celsius, otherwise katakata fit bust wen future generations begin fight ontop food wey scarce, and economies wey dey suffer.

Madam Mohammed turn to di young generation for hope to try protect di planet.

"I dey count on young people like una to to make your leaders and decision-makers accountable to make sure of solid future for yoursef and future generations," she tell di students.