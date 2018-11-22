One foto of squirrel wey shock don win di overall prize for dis year Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Out of thousands wey send dia pishure enta di award from around di world, Mary McGowan, from Tampa, Florida, win wit her foto wey she title: Caught in di Act.

See some of di funny foto dem wey win and di ones dem clap hand for say dem try wella.

Winning foto dem

Image copyright Mary McGowan/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Mary McGowan foto of squirrel wey shock na di overall winner. E also win for di People's Choice and Creatures of di Land awards

Image copyright Shane Keena/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Shane Keena win di Creatures of di Air prize wit dis foto of owl

Image copyright Tanya Houppermans/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Smile for di camera! Tanya Houpperman win di Under di Sea category wit dis foto of shark wey dey shine teeth

Image copyright Arshdeep Singh/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Dis owl for Kapurthala, India, win Arshdeep Singh di Junior Award

Image copyright Valtteri Mulkahain/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Valtteri Mulkahainen win di Amazing Internet Portfolio category wit pishures of family of brown bears for Finland

Foto dem wey receive accolades

Image copyright Kallol Mukherjee/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Dis rhino wey dey like e wear peacock-feather tutu for Kallol Mukherjee na for Gorumara National Park, India dem snap am

Image copyright Danielle D'Ermo/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Dis bear wey dey vex na Danielle D'Ermo snap am for Alaska

Image copyright Roie Galitz/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Roie Galitz site dis ogbonge photographer for Svalbard

Image copyright Geert Weggen/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Geert Weggen snap dis red squirrel wey dey do splits for Sweden

Image copyright Barney Koszalka/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Moose wey Barney Koszalka snap for Wyoming, US

Image copyright Sergey Savvi/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Two lizards wey dey like dem dey dance for Wilpattu, Sri Lanka. Na Sergev Savvi snap am

Image copyright Sergey Savvi/CWPA/Barcroft Images Image example Sergey Savvi also snap dis two dusky leaf monkeys wey be like dem dey do chaki chan for Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand

Di Comedy Wildlife Photography Award dey release book, wey dey help support di Born Free Foundation charity.