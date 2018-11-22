One foto of squirrel wey shock don win di overall prize for dis year Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Out of thousands wey send dia pishure enta di award from around di world, Mary McGowan, from Tampa, Florida, win wit her foto wey she title: Caught in di Act.
See some of di funny foto dem wey win and di ones dem clap hand for say dem try wella.
Winning foto dem
Foto dem wey receive accolades
Di Comedy Wildlife Photography Award dey release book, wey dey help support di Born Free Foundation charity.