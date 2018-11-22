Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018: Squirrel wey shock and oda funny foto dem dis year

  • 22 November 2018

One foto of squirrel wey shock don win di overall prize for dis year Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Out of thousands wey send dia pishure enta di award from around di world, Mary McGowan, from Tampa, Florida, win wit her foto wey she title: Caught in di Act.

See some of di funny foto dem wey win and di ones dem clap hand for say dem try wella.

Winning foto dem

Shocked squirrel Image copyright Mary McGowan/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Mary McGowan foto of squirrel wey shock na di overall winner. E also win for di People's Choice and Creatures of di Land awards
Owl peeking Image copyright Shane Keena/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Shane Keena win di Creatures of di Air prize wit dis foto of owl
Shark Image copyright Tanya Houppermans/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Smile for di camera! Tanya Houpperman win di Under di Sea category wit dis foto of shark wey dey shine teeth
Perched owl Image copyright Arshdeep Singh/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Dis owl for Kapurthala, India, win Arshdeep Singh di Junior Award
Three bear cubs on a tree trunk with an adult bear on the ground Image copyright Valtteri Mulkahain/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Valtteri Mulkahainen win di Amazing Internet Portfolio category wit pishures of family of brown bears for Finland

Foto dem wey receive accolades

A rhino with peacock feathers behind it Image copyright Kallol Mukherjee/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Dis rhino wey dey like e wear peacock-feather tutu for Kallol Mukherjee na for Gorumara National Park, India dem snap am
Bear holding a paw against its face Image copyright Danielle D'Ermo/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Dis bear wey dey vex na Danielle D'Ermo snap am for Alaska
Polar bear looking at a camera on a tripod Image copyright Roie Galitz/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Roie Galitz site dis ogbonge photographer for Svalbard
Squirrel holding on to plants with its feet Image copyright Geert Weggen/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Geert Weggen snap dis red squirrel wey dey do splits for Sweden
A moose blowing a raspberry at another moose Image copyright Barney Koszalka/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Moose wey Barney Koszalka snap for Wyoming, US
Two embraced lizards Image copyright Sergey Savvi/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Two lizards wey dey like dem dey dance for Wilpattu, Sri Lanka. Na Sergev Savvi snap am
Two monkeys fighting Image copyright Sergey Savvi/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image example Sergey Savvi also snap dis two dusky leaf monkeys wey be like dem dey do chaki chan for Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand

Di Comedy Wildlife Photography Award dey release book, wey dey help support di Born Free Foundation charity.

