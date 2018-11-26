Image copyright Instagram/@rihannashoots Image example Dis picture bin land for social media dey make pipo dey wonder wetin dey happun

Di trailer for di feem wey Rihanna and Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) do, wey dem call Guava Island leak enta social media on Monday afta dem premiere am for Donald Glover Festival wey e call Pharos.

Di movie show di two artistes dey act as couple wey wan blow for 'Paradise' and na di same director wey do Childish Gambino "This is America", Hiro Murai direct dis one.

As di trailer end e be like say Black Panther "Shuri", Letitia Wright and British Nigerian avctor,, Nonso Anozie go also follow sho for di movie.

No be di first time, di Jamaican pop star and fashion business woman dey show for inside feem as she follow act for Ocean 8, wey be di latest feem for di series of US tiff tiff feems.

Wetin pipo dey tok about Rihanna & Childish Gambino new film