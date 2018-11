Pilot sleep, fly plane pass wia e suppose land

Image copyright aviation-images.com

One small plane speed pass wia e suppose land for Australia by almost 50km (30 miles) afta di pilot sleep for cockpit, air safety officials tok.

Di pilot na di only pesin wey dey inside di freight plane from Devonport to King Island for Tasmania on 8 November.

Di Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) dey torchlight di case.

Officials neva tok how di pilot take land di plane safely.

For dia website, Vortex Air say dem dey charter flights for "groups, corporates and leisure travellers" around Australia.

Di ATSB say dem go interview di pilot and check evri evri before dem go release report next year.