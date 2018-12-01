Image copyright Reuters Image example George HW Bush for 2012

Former US president George Herbert Walker Bush don die at di age of 94 for Houston, im son George W. Bush announce.

George Bush Sr, as dem bin dey call am, die on Friday evening, statement on behalf of di family tok.

Im serve as di 41st president of di United States from 1989 to 1993. Before den, im bin don serve as di kontri vice president.

For April, dem admit am for hospital intensive care unit wit blood infection, one week afta im wife of 73 years, Barbara die.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I dey sad to announce say afta 94 ogbonge years, our papa don die," George Bush Jr, wey serve as di 43rd US president, tok for statement.

"[Im] na man wey get beta character and correct papa wey pikin for fit get."

Im dey by five of im children and dia husband and wife dem, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two siblings.