Cardi B don break up wit her husband Offset afta one year

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cardi B and Offset perform togeda for one show on Sunday, November 30th.

American rapper Cardi B don announce say she go leave her husband of one year, Offset.

Di mama of one tok say e go take some time for dem to divorce proper because dem get pikin togeda.

Cardi B announce dis one for inside Instagram on Wednesday say she go always get love for di Migos rapper and dem gostill dey paddy.

On Sunday two rappers perform togeda inside one show.

Di mata shock pipo for world well-well sotay some hours afta she release di tori, she and Offset don dey trend worldwide.

Di last time, she bin tok about her husband na for video wey she bin dare am make dem do rap battle togeda on November 24.

Tori of cheating bin don affect di relationship before but Cardi B no tok say dat na why dem break up.

Offset propose to Cardi B for one of Migos concert for October 2017 even though dem bin don already marry for September of dat year.