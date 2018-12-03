China dey plan to stop dia citizens make dem no do expensive wedding

Image copyright CHINA PHOTOS Image example Chinese weddings dey be big party wit hundreds of guests

Di way couples wey wan marry dey spend moni anyhow for dia wedding don become big mata for inside China as authorities for yonder dey try to stop dear-dear wedding and pre-wedding prank.

According to China Ministry of Civil Affairs, modern weddings too dey cost and e dey against Chinese value plus also social value.

Di ministry bin don criticise di way pipo dey waste moni, give expensive gifts, worship moni and di way weddings fit lead to bad things.

For China, weddings na way for pipo show off say say moni boku. E dey important well-well to "save face" even if di moni no too plenti.

Dis one means say di couple go wear dear-dear dress, di receptions go cost plenti moni, and overseas wedding photo shoots.

Guest dey give ogbonge and expensive gifts if di wedding big well-well or dem spend enof moni inside.

Image copyright CHINA PHOTOS Image example Chinese authorities want make wedding dey simple and traditional again

Also di tradition of pre-wedding prank wey be way to help di bride and groom dey relax for dia wedding day, don dey out of control.

Different tori of guests wey make couples do some kain yeye pranks wey dey violent and bad full everiwia.

Last week, motor jam one bridegroom as im dey try to escape di pre-wedding ritual wey involve to tie and beat am.

One week before, glass wey break wonjure some bridesmaids during wen di groom pipo dey try use axe break enta di bride house.

Report also dey of brides wey dem force to imitate sexual acts or bridesmaids wey dem go pursue pursue so tey e fit lead to sexual harassment.

China Xinhua news agency report say di ministry of civil affairs condemn all dis kain tin say na "waste" and instead dem suggest "simple and normal" weddings.

Ceremonies suppose follow Chinese tradition and culture to fight against "bad trends and wrong values" plus even set beta example for di society.

Ministry official Yang Zongtao tell tori pipo say authorities go "arrange guideline concerning how weddings suppose waka and di amount of cash gifts."

Dis no be di first time China dey try to control how dem want dia citizens to wed.

For 2016, di Communist Party bring out rule wey include how to celebrate your wedding as di party dey try to reduce cost.