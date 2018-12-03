Image copyright NYU Langone Health

Cameron Underwood say strangers no dey too look am or ask kweshun again since im get new face.

"I get nose, mouth, so I fit smile, tok and chop solid food again," im tok.

Cameron dey tok two years afta im shoot imsef as im try to kill imsef for 2016.

Im loss im nose, most of im lower jaw and remain only one teeth for wetin happun.

"I dey very happi to get face transplant because e give me second chance for life," di 26-year-old tell tori pipo for New York on Thursday.

"I don begin do tins wey I like, like to dey outside, do sports and spend time with my friends and family.

"I hope say I go begin work very soon and one day I go start family."

Image copyright Underwood family Image example Cameron, wey dey for right, wit family members for New Year's Day for 2016

For January dis year, more than 100 medical staff do 25-hour surgery on Cameron for di NYU Langone Health centre for Manhattan, New York, and na last week im show face since im recover.

Since di first face transplant for 2005, dem don do more than 40 worldwide.

Skip Twitter post by @nyulangone Cameron Underwood was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which left him in need of a #facetransplant. Plastic surgeon Dr. Eduardo D. Rodriguez completed a successful face transplant surgery on Cameron in January 2018. His miraculous comeback. https://t.co/qGvEIEKKX1 pic.twitter.com/EsPUrADWW9 — NYU Langone Health (@nyulangone) November 29, 2018

'My pikin dey helep Cameron live beta life'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sally Fisher, di mama of Will wey donate im face, say she for fit no survive as her pikin die, if not for Cameron.

Di pesin wey donate face dem use na 23-year-old Will Fisher, wey be chess champion, pesin wey wan be writer and filmmaker.

"My pikin death na bad thing," im mama Sally tok.

"I no tink say I for fit survive as Will die if not for Cameron. Cameron get plenti life wey remain - and I happi say Willie dey help am get beta life," she tok.