Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra wey marry US singer Nick Jonas for Rajasthan state over di weekend, don show di world her ogbonge wedding dress for her Instagram post on Wednesday.

Di dress wey designer Ralph Lauren do, get more than two million mother-of-pearl sequins wey dem sow inside, but na di veil be di ogbonge serere wey wey make pipo eye big.

Jonas and Chopra engage for summer afta dem begin date no too long.

Normally, di internet get plenti tins to tok about her veil, wey dey very big so tey e need small team of pipo to carry am.

And some pipo even do some kain comparisons.

Chopra wear di Ralph Lauren dress wey dem use hand bead for di ceremony on Saturday for di lawn of di Umaid Bhawan Palace inside di City of Jodphur.

Na Jonas papa wey be pastor, Paul Kevin Jonas officiate for di ceremony.

Chopra tell People Magazine, say di wedding na "religious mash-up", she add say dem "take beautiful traditions wey we both take grow up with and personalise dem in a way wey make sense for us".

Di couple three-day ogbonge wedding extravaganza also include traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday, wey dem for take exchange vows again.

Jonas, wey be 26 years old, and Chopra, wey be 36 years old, engage for summer, not long afta news of dia romance enta public.

Dem bin tok for one interview say dem first start to dey exchange texts for September 2016. Two of dem appear togeda for di Met Gala for May 2017.

Chopra na one of Bollywood highest-paid actress, she don win di Miss World pageant for 2000 and don act for more than 50 films for India.

She enta inside acting for US wit one part for di TV series Quantico and film roles inside Ventilator, Baywatch and A Kid like Jake.