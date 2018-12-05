Trevor Noah don match break ontop comedy dis year afta im voice spoil

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fans dem go hear di bad voice wen dem watch Daily Show dis night

South African comedian Trevor Noah don cancel all di stand-up comedy shows wey im get for di rest of di year unto say im vocal cord don spoil.

Di comedian wey dey host popular TV program, Daily Show share di sad tori for im Twitter page, say im viewers go hear di bad voice wen dem watch di show dis night.

Inside statement wey im share, Trevor say im go start to dey work on im voice make im for dey kamkpe again.

Fans for social media don alredi dey wish di comedian beta health sharp-sharp.