Di woman wey pipo dey suspect say be Offset 'side chic' don come out to tell Cardi B sorry for all di wahala she don cause.

On Wednesday 5 December, Cardi B bin announce say she dey divorce her husband of one year, Offset.

Tori be say e no too tey afta Cardi B born pikin for Offset, na so rumour begin spread say Offset dey play away match wit anoda woman wey some pipo say her name na Summer Bunni.

Cardi B and Offset get pikin togeda

Inside di apology video wey sisi Summer release to tori pipo TMZ, she just dey cry dey beg Cardi B say she no plan to make she and Offset divorce and say she no be bad pesin.

Summer claim say she neva see Offset since Cardi B born pikin, Kulture and say she dey hope say di couple go fit settle dia quarrel.

On Wednesday, Cardi B say she and Offset still be padi but di love don sour pass agbalumo wey neva ripe, though she no tok di reason why dem dey divorce for video she do.