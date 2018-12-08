Image copyright Getty Images Image example Buju Banton na Jamaica biggest reggae star since di late Bob Marley

Jamaican reggae star Mark Anthony Myrie AKA Buju Banton, don return to im kontri afta im comot prison for America.

E bin serve seven years inside jail for Georgia afta dem find am guilty of plan to supply cocaine.

Plenti fans run go di main entrance of Norman Manley International Airport where Buju Banton land to go welcome am home.

Pipo for social media dey share snaps of di "Destiny" singer as e show face for im homeland.

Buju Banton na Jamaica biggest reggae star afta di late Bob Marley, but pipo begin condemn am all over di world for 1990s because of im song Boom Bye bye wey say make dem dey kill gay pipo.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jamaican reggae star Buju Banton don return to di island afta dem released from prison inside di United States.

Dem arrest Buju Banton for December 2009 afta one drug trafficker wey dem don first convict meet am for one flight from Spain and dem begin plan to set up cocaine deal for am.

Dem sentence Buju Banton to 10 years in prison for February 2011 ontop accuse of drug trafficking.