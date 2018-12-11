Two Catholic Nuns say dem tiff $500,000 to gamble

Image copyright Getty Images

Two nuns, wey dem dey call Mary Kreuper and Lana Chang, don tok say dem don tiff reach $500,000 and use am take gamble for Las Vegas from di school wey dem bin dey work.

Di sistas, wey dey work for one Catholic School for California, St James' Catholic School, be best friends and bin dey comot di money from school fees and also contribution to di school.

Dem recently retire and dem tok say dem dey really sorry for wetin dem do.

Di monsignor for di church, Michael Meyers, bin write for letter give parishioners say "Sister Mary Margaret and Sister Lana don tell me how tins wey dem don do dey worry dem for mind and dem dey beg for your forgiveness and prayers."

E don tey wey dis tin dey happun

Dem don dey tiff money to go gamble for di past ten years without say pesin catch dem

Mary Kreuper bin don dey work as principal for di school for di past 29 years and Lana Chang bin dey work for 20 years for di school as teacher.

Di theory now be say e take dem around ten years to dey use travel and gamble. Dem bin dey transfer school money go anoda account.

Di Archdiocese of Los Angeles tok say dem find say di money bin miss for normal audit.

Tori be say di nuns bin dey hide wetin dem dey as dem go deposit cheques wey pipo give di school enta anoda account wey di school no sabi.

On Monday, St James' Catholic Church tok say even though police don sabi wetin happun, dem no go push criminal case against di women as dem dey follow co-operate for di investigate de dey do.