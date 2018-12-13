Image copyright Abhishek Bhatpalliwar

One monk wey dey meditate inside for forest for Maharashtra, India don die afta leopard attack am, officials tok.

Rahul Walke bin dey "meditate under tree" for Tadoba forest, wey be wia dem dey keep tigers, officials tell PTI news agency.

Walke bin dey serve for di Buddhist temple wey dey inside di forest, but im come waka far go anoda place so dat in go fit meditate.

Forest officials say dem don draw ear give di monks make dem no too go inside inside.

"I go like to tell everibodi not to go inside di forest," GP Narawane, wey bi forest official, tell BBC Marathi.

But as e be now, plans dey ground to capture di leopard. "We don set up two cages and one camera trap, and we go try shoot di animal something wey go make am sleep," Mr Narawane tok.

State goment officials don tok say dem go give oga Walke family 1.2m rupees ($16,762; £13,280).

One monk wey also be part of di same temple tell BBC Marathi say im take two eyes see di attack on Walke wen e go visit im prayer spot to give am food on Wednesday morning.

E say im come go find epp but by di time im return with oda pipo, Walke don die.

Di Tadoba reserve na wia like 88 tigers dey live dia. Na also home for different different oda animals, like leopard, sloth bear, hyenas and honey badgers.