Image copyright AFP

One federal judge inside Texas sama ruling late Friday say di Affordable Care Act alias OBAMACARE no follow wetin America constitution suppose allow.

Judge Reed O'Connor tok say di part of di Affordable Care Act wey make am by force to get medical insurance or pay fine dey illegal so e no go fit stand.

Di new ruling go really threaten Affordable Care Act wey don dey popular wella sake of health insurance reforms for America.

If higher courts press hand ontop di mata e fit pack up Obamacare based on conditions of di law. E go mean say Insurers go once again fit charge sick patients higher premiums.

Tori be say Presido Trump administration don cari style support dis lawsuit, ontop say im goment filing a brief asking the court to overturn Obamacare's ban on preexisting conditions.

"The Court finds the Individual Mandate 'is essential to' and inserverable from 'the other provisions' of the ACA," judge Reed O'Connor wrote in a late Friday ruling.