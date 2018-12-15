Image copyright Getty Images Image example America rapper, Cardi B don already comot her husband ring for her hand.

Cardi B husband, wey dem don separate, rapper Offset enta Instagram Saturday morning to beg say e want im wife back as birthday wish.

Na wetin im tok for im birthday wish, say e no say e no do am well but ee wan spend Christmas and di rest of im life wit her and dia pikin, Kulture.

Cardi B comot on Deecember 5, tok say she dey leave Offset (di papa of dia pikin) on top say "love don finish for dia side" for Instagram video wey she don delete.

But e no too tay, wey pesin wey tok say she bin dey sleep with Offset, comot tok sorry say "she bin no know how serious dia marriage bin dey".

Cardi B and Offset bin marry for September of 2017 and born dia first pikin for June dis year.

Di American rapper for new photo don already comot di ring wey Offset bin use propose to am for October last year.

Tori be say dem bin don already marry for September 2017 before di public engagement for October - Na Cardi B herself announced say dem secretly marry before she born her pikin.