Shakira don join di same club as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar

Spanish authorities don accuse musician Shakira say she avoid to pay tax and claim say she dey owe more than 14.5 million euros (£13m, $16.3m).

Dem say na between 2012 and 2014 she no pay di tax, wen goment lawyers argue say she dey live for Spain but write say na anoda place she dey live.

Pipo wey live for more than six months a year for di kontri dem dey consider dem residents for tax mata.

Those wey dey close to Shakira don deny before say she avoid to pay tax, say she bin dey live outside Spain di period authorities dey quote.

But goment lawyers say Shakira bin dey spend plenti time for di kontri wit her partner, FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, and na only wen she get work she dey travel abroad.

Goment want make she pay di moni from everytin wey she make worldwide, not just wetin she make for Spain.

Na for magistrate to now decide weda enof evidence dey for her to face trial.

She don join oda ogbonge football stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Marcelo wey get kwanta wit Spanish authorities because of tax.