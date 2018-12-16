Offset crash Cardi B show to beg her and pipo dey para

Image copyright Scott Dudelson Image example Cardi B no gree hear wetin Offset wan tok

Fans of Cardi B dey para afta her former husband Offset crash enta her show on Saturday, to beg her to take am back.

Cardi B bin dey perform for Rolling Loud festival show for Los Angeles, California, wen Offset show wit big flower and banner wey im write 'take me back'.

Offset also collect microphone, begin beg her, but Cardi B no shake, and e be like wetin im do no sweet her belle. She bin announce say di two of dem dey separate onto say im dey cheat on her.

Her fans for social media no like di 'stunt' wey Offest do for di event, and many of dem dey blame di organisers say why dem allow to show.