Catriona Gray from Philippines na im win Miss Universe crown for 2018 afta she beat oda contestants from 93 kontris.

Di new Miss Universe wey be 24-year-old na TV host and model wey don become di number four Filipina to carri dis ogbonge title wit her signature "lava" waka, and di way she answer question about marijuana legalization.

Catriona papa na Scottish-Australian while im mama na Filipino. Dem born her for Queensland, Australia but she come later move go Philippines wey she be teenager.

For di competition, Catriona tok say di experience wey she get during wen she dey work inside di slums of Tondo, Manila, na im teach her how to 'look inside di beauty of di children' and dey grateful.

She even post video of how she feel during di pageant.

Some oda tins about Catriona Gray

Before Catriona Gray become Miss Universe 2018, she also reign as Miss World Philippines 2016 plus compete for di Miss World pageant, and come out among Top 5. But e be like say she don dey do pageants even before then - for 1999, she compete for Little Miss Philippines pageant inside Sydney.

Catriona na also singer and songwriter, and even get master certificate for music theory from di Berklee College of Music inside Boston. She release her first single, "We're in this together" for late November, in partnership wit di organization she dey support, Young Focus Philippines.

Catriona na former martial artist. She start to dey do training for 'Choi Kwang Do' wen she be 8 years old, and get her black belt wen she be 12. She tok say her training don teach her discipline - and still use am sometimes wen she dey model.