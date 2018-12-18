'Four tins you gats do to dey lucky for life'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example How lucky you go be depend on di way you dey reason and behave

You fit don ask yourself why road dey smooth for some pipo pass odas, e fit no be jazz e fit just be luck.

One psychologist, Richard Wiseman tok say, "Pipo get hand for weda dem get good or bad luck."

Wiseman don de do study on top how luck dey affect pipo life. E tok say na 'scientific investigate' wey look di differences between di lives of lucky or unlucky pipo.

According to Wiseman, pipo wey dey lucky dey do four tins:

1. Take new opportunities

Pesin wey say e get luck dey see wia opportunities dey, rush grab am at di right time.

Wen dem see road to progress, dem go cari demself waka go dia.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Dem dey do wetin dia mind tok

To take new opportunities mean say you must to follow your mind.

Pipo wey get luck no dey fear to follow dia mind.

If sometin dey ginger dem to go do sometin, dem go cari faith do am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Look on the positive side make you follow your mind

3. Hope for success

Lucky pipo dey always tink say dem go succeed afta evri work wey dem do.

Dem fit no succeed evritime but as dem dey use beta eye look evritin, e dey make tins fit work even wen e dey bad.

Dis one dey make am easy for pipo to like dem because dem always dey positive.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Positive expectation fit lead to positive outcome

4. Dey positive

E dey important to dey positive.

Evribodi dey get bad tins wey dey happun to dem but pipo wey dey lucky dey always maintain, jump back up.

Dem go learn from wetin happun begin dey move on.

Dis one fit even turn bad luck to good luck.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lucky people dey stay positive to change bad luck to goodluck

You wan dey lucky?

Hope dey for you.

Richard Wiseman tok say some tins dey wey if you do am e go change di way you dey tink and behave like pesin wey get luck.

One of di tins you fit do na to get and dey do 'luck diary' to increase your luck.

"Dey write di good tins wey happun to you everyday put inside even if e small." Na so Wiseman tok.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Count your blessings so you go dey reason positive tins

Wiseman say e go reduce negativity and epp you focus on di good tins of life, e true say some tins go happun for life wey pesin no fit control, but di 'luck diary' go fit make you do odeshi wen e happun.

E fit no happun just like dat but Wiseman tok say afta like one week pipo go begin to change.