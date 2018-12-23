Image copyright FERDI AWED

Goment for Indonesia say e pass 220 pipo wey don die and 843 injure afta tsunami nack Sunda Strait for di kontri.

Di water from di tsunami waves come for night and nobody know. Di thing destroy buildings.

Officials say na ground wey shake for inside water cause di tsunami afta di Anak Krakatau volcano happun.

Di Sunda Strait, wey dey between di islands of Java and Sumatra, dey connect Java Sea to di Indian Ocean.

Wetin be di latest?

Di agency wey dey manage dis kain kasala say make pipo no go near areas wey get water in case anoda tsunami happun.

Di tsumani wey happun for Saturday come around 9.30pm local time during dia local holiday.

Di thing nack popular places were visitors from oda kontris dey go including Tanjung Lesung beach resort wey dey west of Java island.

Video wey dey social media show large wave as e nack one of di tent for di resort. One of dia popular music groups Seventeen dey perfom and di video show as di water carry some of dem go as di thing destroy di stage.

Di singer Riefian Fajarsyah put video for Instagram say one pesin for di band and dia road manager don die. Im also tok say dem still dey find im wife and three oda pipo wey dey dia band.

Officials don tok say say more dan 160 pipo die for Pandeglang - tourist area for Java wey popular for beaches and national park.

Meanwhile, 48 pipo don die for South Lampung on Sumatra, and dem don tok say pipo sef die for Serang district and Tanggamus for Sumatra. Officials dey fear say di number of pipo wey don die go increase.

Tsunamis and Indonesia

Tsunamis dey happun for Indonesia because e dey on di Ring of Fire - place wia earthquakes and volcanic eruptions wey circle di Pacific rim.

For September, e pass 2000 pipo wey die wen powerful earthquake strike off di central Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Di thing cause tsunami wey take over di coastal city of Palu.

On 26 December 2004, plenty water cause powerful earthquake for di Indian Ocean and 228,000 pipo die for 13 kontris, mostly for Indonesia.