Image example BBC News Pidgin use wedding top trends for social media and biggest tori for west Africa take range dis full list.

Weddings na ogbonge events wey make pipo happy and gbedu for evri part of di world.

During di year 2018, e get some weddings wey pipo tok about stotey e become top trends for social media and biggest tori for town.

Meghan Markle royal wedding, Fatima Dangote wedding as pikin of Africa richest man, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie wedding, Nigerian actress dem; Linda Ejiofor & Lala Akindoju wedding plus Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra wedding and Singer Miley Cyrus wedding follow for marriage ceremony dem wey shake 2018 gbigbigbi like earth quake.

BBC News Pidgin use wedding top trends for social media and biggest tori for west Africa take range dis full list.

Dis na 10 Weddings wey shake 2018.

Prince Harry marry American actress Meghan Markle for May 2018 wey become di biggest grand wedding for United Kingdom.

Di wedding gbedu shake Nigeria and oda parts of west Africa. E even carry title as the biggest wedding of di year with 18 million pipo for UK wey watch am and nearly 2 billion pipo all over di world, according to DailyExpress.

Dem no support media player for your device See as Prince Harry remove veil of Meghan Markle

2.Lala Akindoju and Gbubemi Fregene

Dis wedding na one wey many pipo no even expect. Di wedding announcement come as shock and di tin capture everyone for social media. Di hashtag #Àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́Olúwa sef trend for all di social media platforms as people share all di videos or pictures from di wedding.

3. Sarkodie (Michael Owusu Addo) and Tracy Ama Addo

Ghanian Rapper Sarkodie marry him long-time girlfriend Tracy for July 2018. Di couple wey don dey togeda for years, tie di knot for ceremony for Accra. Di rapper sef release music video wey him dedicate to him wife

Skip Youtube post by OfficialSarkodie Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by OfficialSarkodie Image Copyright OfficialSarkodie OfficialSarkodie

4.Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

Tinsel actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman shut down internet for November 2018 wen dem announce dia engagement. Before then, pipo no know say dem dey see themselves.

Dia hashtag #ISquared2018 trend across social media with plenty celebrity pipo inside.

One oda wedding wit anoda level, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra marry American actor and singer Nick Jonas dis December 2018 for ogbonge ceremony dis December.

Di couple even do two wedding; one church wedding and di other na hindu ceremony to celebrate Chopra's roots.

Image copyright Instagram/@priyankachopra Image example Priyanka Chopra na popular Bollywood actress and former Miss World While Nick Jonas na American singer and actor

YOU FIT ALSO LIKE TO READ:EFCC I don show, Iberiberism, and oda tins wey Nigerian politicians use totori pipo for 2018

6.John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya

Popular Ghana Actor, John Dumelo don marry him girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya.

Di traditional wedding wey dem do break headlines for Ghana and even di former president of Ghana John Mahama dey di wedding.

7.Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Femisoro Ajayi

#TheGFShow na di hashtag wey dominate social media for 2018 wen popular radio presenter Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Falz manager, Femisoro Ajayi, surprise everyone announce sey dem wan marry.

Plenty celebrities gather for di ceremony including Falz, Simi and DJ Caise.

8.Chris Attoh and Bettie Jenifer

Afta him marriage with Damilola Adegbite crash, Chris Attoh shake pipo when news commot say im don mary Betite Jenifer. He even share am for Instagram.

9.Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar

Di wedding of one of di pikin of Nigeria ogbonge billionaire and Africa richest man shake di city of Lagos.

Fatima Dangote, daughter of Aliko Dangote marry Jamil Abubakr.

Plenty obonge pipo come for di wedding including Bill Gates and President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo

10.Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

American pop star Miley Cyrus marry her Australian actor and long-time bobo Liam Hemsworth. Miley put up pishure ontop social media wey show di ceremony wey tori say happun on Sunday.

Sharon Oyakhilome and Philip Frimpong

Anoda wedding wey cause tok for 2018 na di joining of Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of Chris Oyakhilome, with her Ghana bobo Philip Frimpong. Di wedding wey happen for October cause plenty tok especially because her mama, Pastor Anita no show.