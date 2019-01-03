Image copyright Mr Eazi, Burna Boy/Instagram

Two Nigerians stars; Mr Eazi and Burna Boy on Thursday become di only musicians from di whole of west Africa wey go perform for di 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Di music festival be one di biggest music festivals for di world and dis year Perth band Tame Impala, alongside Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande na im go headline Coachella

Coachella post picture of di full lineup for Twitter dis morning wey show say Mr Eazi, Burna Boy go perform alongside Ariana Grande & Tame Impala

Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi get very impressive year for 2018 as two of dem release major projects.

Burna Boy release Outside wey give us hits like Heaven's Gate with Lily Allen and Ye wey top iTunes charts. Mr Eazi also release Life Is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos to London wey get hits like Surrender with Simi and Property.

Burna Boy and Mr Eazi also get collaboration for di album wey dem call Miss You Bad.

Last year, dem announce sey Wizkid dey di lineup but im no show di concert.