Pipo wey dey worship for di temple believe say Lord Ayyappa na confa bachelor

One pesin don die inside I no go gree waka one day afta two women make history wen dem become d first women wey don dey menstruate to enta one big Hindu temple for India.

For September, Supreme Court for India comot di ban from di Sambarimala temple for Kerala wey say women wey don start to menstruate from ten to fifty years no go fit enta di temple.

The Supreme Court decision to let women worship for Sabarimala come afta one petition argue say di custom wey ban dem violate gender equality.

Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga bin don dey try enta di temple since court stamp am say dem fit enta but no fit.

Tori be say dem bin try to enta for December but protesters no gree dem enta.

Dem finally see chance enta on Wednesday January 2 but kasala burst di day dem succeed.

Wahala ontop di mata inside di state of Kerala hot sotay dem don close down schools and public transportation.

Police announce say 15 pipo don injure and Indian Airlines dey draw ear give any pesin wey wan enta di state.

Hinduism see women wey dey menstruate as unclean and dey stop dem from participating inside religious rituals

Pipo para afata di two women enta di temple

Protesters don dey shake head since say di court ruling dey against di wish of di temple deity Lord Ayyappa.

Dia argument no end ontop di menstruation mata alone, dem say na to also keep to di wish of di deity who dem say don lay down clear rules about how to ask from blessings from am.

According to tori, Lord Ayyappa na also confam bachelor wey swear say e no go marry or do sex dats why women wey dem no dey allow women wey don reach a certain age to enta di temple.