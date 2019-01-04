Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nancy Pelosi na di only woman wey don hold dis office

Nancy Pelosi for di second time don enta as di Speaker of di US House of Representatives, making her di only woman wey don hold di office of speaker for American history.

"I dey very proud say I be woman Speaker for dis Congress, as dis year go make am hundred years since women get di right to vote..." Na wetin Pelosi tok as dem do her swearing in.

She say "we get di privilege to dey work wit ova 100 women members of Congress wey be di largest for history."

President Donald Trump follow congratulate am for briefng say, na big achievement and e dey hope say dem go fit work togeda.

Ova 100 women for Congress make am di most eva for US politics

Madam Pelosi bin make history for 2007 wen she first take di office and she and Trump no dey take eye see each oda on plenti issues dem wey include di immigration mata.

As Pelosi dey land so, she dey meet goment shut down wey happun on top say Republicans no get money for budget to take fund di border wall but Trump go meet with lawmakers on Friday to tok di mata again.