Why dis Christians dey celebrate Christmas on January 7

Image copyright AFP Image example Leader of Egypt Coptic Christians, Pope Tawadros II

Many Christians for different parts of di world don enjoy Christmas tey tey forget say dem do celebration sef, but na today January 7, na im Coptic Christians dey celebrate di birthday of Jesus Christ.

January 7 na Christmas

According to Orthodox calendar, na on January 7 na im dem born Jesus Christ.

Coptic Christians and oda orthodox Christians for parts of Middle East plus those for Russia and Serbia dey follow dis calendar unlike di western or Catholic calendar wey dey celebrate Christmas on December 25.

Na Egypt dem dey celebrate am

More dan 10 million Christians dey for Egypt and most of dem na orthodox Coptic Christians.

Dis na di largest Christian population for middle east.

Baba Noel be fada Christmas

Children dey always wait for Baba Noel - be dia own version of fada Christmas.

Tori be say Baba Noel de enta through pipo window to leave gifts for dem.

Image copyright NurPhoto Image example Ethiopia Coptic Christians dey celebrate Christmas for 2018

Dem dey fast

Before dia Christmas, Coptic Christians dey fast for 43 days to prepare dem sef to receive Christ.

Inside dis fast wey dem dey call Advent fast, dem no go chop food or any tin wey come from animal. Di fasting dey start from November 25 reach di day before Christmas.

Dem dey sing

Di Coptic calendar month before Christmas dem dey call am Kiahk. Inside dis month dem dey sing special songs of praise or "Kiahk tunes" on Saturday evenings.

Dis month dey very important for di preparation of Christmas.

…plus do jollyment

Afta Christmas service wey dem dey do on di day before Christmas, dem go break dia fast wit plenti jollyment wit meat.

Dia favourite food for Christmas na "fatta" wey include rice o, bread and boiled ram or cow meat.