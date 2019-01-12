Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di campaign start for 2017

John Legend call am "serial" abuser, Lady Gaga tok sorry say she work with am and Neyo tok say "excuse no dey" to go ahead to "mute R Kelly".

For 20 years, R Kelly don dey face sex accuse from say e get sex slaves for im house to say e do child pornography to say e dey sleep with underage girls.

But di singer neva go prison for di mata and still dey tok say e no do am. Anoda tin be say market neva too spoil for im side as Dj stlll dey play im music and e get big fan base.

Wetin cause di latest R Kelly bashing?

Plenti celebs don comot to bash R Kelly afta one documentary, "Surviving R Kelly" comot for America television station Lifetime wey show plenti women as dem narrate say dem suffer abuse ontop R Kelly hand.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dia duet bin dey top music charts even as Lady Gaga tok sorry remove am

Afta Lady Gaga, oda artists like Chance the Rapper don comot tok say dem sorry say dem work with Kelly.

Dis new show don breathe new life into di "Mute R Kelly" campaign wey wan make pipo dey stop to play di singer song for radio or streaming services or go im concert.

Di campaign bin start for 2017 com get backbone afta celebs like singer Janelle Monae and director Ava DuVernay chook mouth inside di mata.

Dem go fit ban R Kelly songs?

Spotify for May bin comot R Kelly from dia playlists but e still dey dia list of songs.

Anoda streaming service, Deezerr don ansa queshion why dem neva ban yet, dem tok say although dem dey follow wetin dey happun for ground but dem neva decide anytin as at now.

Even radio stations dem dey tok say di issue dey hard to deal with as di tori take be now.

Music tori pesin, Natty Kasambala tok say e no go make sense to dey hold radio stations and streaming services to block musician because of accuse wey neva even enta court.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo bin hold protest for R Kelly studio for January to block im song

But she tok say if station play im song, e mean say dem dey support am and everi tin wey dem don accuse am of.

Natty follow tok say enough pipo still dey wey dey support or make excuse for wetin dem dey accuse R Kelly of, so dat no body go fit spoil R Kelly business and dis mute R Kelly mata no go fit work.

Skip Twitter post by @JonBabs1 I'm not in support of R.Kelly but the fact still remains that his songs were&still is an inspiration to many. I grew up listening to his songs&d message hasn't changed because he is bad person. Its my biz If I choose to buy/listen to his songs. — Jon Babs (@JonBabs1) January 8, 2019

She however tok say, "di pipo wey dey behind dis campaign dey enough so dat e dey possible say dem go fit pour san-san for im garri, and dat wan dey enough till di courts dem judge di mata."

How di mata dey affect R Kelly music?

Sand never start to dey enta Kelly garri because im career still dey waka smooth for now.

One data calculating company for US, Nielsen Music tok say di number of time pipo don listen to R Kelly song since di Surviving R Kelly documentary, wey end January 6, comot don double.

Dem calculate say dem streamKelly song about 955,600 for di last week of December but e reach 1.5 million streams from January 3 to 6 and e get concert wey e suppose do for April for Germany.

For 2008, court bin find di singer say e no dey guilty to 14 charges of child pornography and e neva face any oda criminal case since dat time.

Skip Twitter post by @jadapsmith How is it that R Kelly's music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly? I need some help in understanding. What am I missing??? pic.twitter.com/pysqVxLzyi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 6, 2019

E neva clear weda dis new wave of accuse go get big impact for R Kelly music career.

Sabi pipo say e still hard to know how everything go end now but wetin dey sure na say di way tori pipo dey carry di mata now and di way di music industry pipo too dey tok about di mata now different from before.