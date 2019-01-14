Dem see black bird inside Singapore Airlines plane wey nobody know wia e come from

Image copyright Facebook Image example One passenger film di bird inside Business class

Dem see bird wey nobody know wia e come from inside plane wey dey fly from Singapore go London.

Di mynah bird show inside business class of Singapore Airlines flight last week Monday.

Tok- tok pesin for di airline confam di tori and say dem catch di bird.

One video for Facebook, show as di bird balance well-well for ontop di headrest for inside di plane as one flight attendant try to catch but no fit.

Di tok-tok pesin tell Strait Times newspaper say "some passengers help di cabin crew before dem fit catch am."

Dem don carri di bird give animal quarantine authority for London Heathrow airport.

Till today nobody know how di bird take enta di main cabin for Singapore Changi Airport, or wia e bin dey hide for di first 12 hours of di flight.