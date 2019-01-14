Image copyright EPA

One plane wey carri load don crash near Iran capital, Tehran and kill 15 pipo, Iran army tok.

Di Boeing 707 speed pass runway come hit one building as e dey try land for Fath airport for Karaj, 40km (25 miles) west of Tehran, for poor weather.

Only one flight engineer na im survive from di 16 pipo wey dey di plane, nobodi die for ground.

Dem don find di plane "black box" voice recorder for di crash site, local media dey report.

Pesin wey tok for army confam to state TV say di plane belong to Iran, and say all those wey dey inside, na Iranian citizens.

Di plane bin dey carri meat from di Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

Dis na di latest plane crash wey dey happun for Iran in recent years.

For February last year, Iran Aseman Airlines plane crash enta Zagros mountains and all 66 pipo wey dey inside die.

For August 2014, one Sepahan Airlines Antonov plane crash afta e take off from Tehran, kill 39 of di 40 pipo wey dey inside.