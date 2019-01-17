Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di 26-year-old na one of di biggest musician for di world

Cardi B don chook mouth inside di goment shutdown for America, and she no dey happy at all.

For inside video for Instagram, di rapper yab Trump well-well and tell her fans say time don reach for dem to take action.

She say she dey feel bad say dem neva pay federal workers.

"Hey y'all! I just wan remind una because e don reach over three weeks now," dat na wetin she tell her nearly 40 million Instagram followers. "Trump dey give order make federal goment workers to go back to work without pay." Na so she tok.

She advise pipo wey dey drop dia comment make dem no use dis opportunity take defend Trump ontop di Affordable Care Act. "Yeah, b**** - di shutdown na for healthcare, so your grandma fit check her blood pressure." na wetin she add put.

