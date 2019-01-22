Image copyright Getty Images

Dem don arrest American singer Chris Brown for Paris, France on top suspicion say e rape one woman.

Na di French police confam dis tori.

Di 24-year-old woman tok say di star assault am for hotel suite for di city earli dis month.

She tell police say dem meet for nightclub for Central Paris, close to Champs-Elysées, before dem return to di hotel.

Di singer, 29, never open mout tok anything ontop di mata but French police tok say dem dey investigate di woman tori.

Dem don also arrest two oda men, wey French media tok say na Brown bodyguard and friend.

Dis no be di singer first kwanta wit di law, E bin don get oda case wey involve violence.

Im collect five years probabtion and community service on top accuse say im assault im former girlfriend, Rihanna, inside car for 2009.

For 2016, dem also arrest am on top suspicion say e assault pesin wit deadly weapon after one woman tell police say im threaten am with gun.

Dem later free am and im lawyer say di accuse on top Brown no true.