Company dash single female workers 'dating leave' to go mingle

Image copyright Getty Images

Two company dem for Zhejiang, China dey try ginger dia female workers to go out on dates and dem go dash dem extra eight-days leave if dem do am.

Na Hangzhou Songcheng Performance and Hangzhou Songcheng Tourism Management make di announcement.

But dis extra holiday na for dia female staff wey don pass thirty years and neva marry and no dey deal with customers directly na im go fit enjoy di eight-day "dating leave,".

Di company wey dey operate di Song Dynasty Town tourist attraction, claim say some of dia female workers dem no really dey meet pipo outside like dat.

Huang Lei, wey be human resource manager of Hangzhou Songcheng Performance, say di number of men to women for dia company dey almost di same.

Di dating leave na to give female workers more opportunity to fit mingle wella with di opposite sex na wetin Huang add put.

Huang believe say workers go do dia work wella if dem dey happy for dia personal lives.

Di workers dem really like di idea.