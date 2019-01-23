Dem don arrest nurse afta woman wey dey coma born pikin

Image copyright Getty Images

Police for Arizona don arrest one nurse afta woman wey dey coma born pikin.

Dem say di suspect na Nathan Sutherland, wey dey 36 years and na im bin dey in charge of di patient.

Dem dey charge am wit one count of sexual assault and one count say im abuse adult wey no get power.

Di 29-year-old patient, wey don dey di clinic since she be small pikin, enta labour on 29 December.

Police come begin investigation and collect DNA sample from male staff.