Image copyright Reuters Image example Alex Iwobi wey be Arsenal Player na im dem call "gorilla"

On Monday, Bollywood actress, Esta Gupta make international news afta she post one conversation she bin get with her friend wia her friend tok say Alex Iwobi resemble gorilla afta one Arsenal match.

Di actress wey epp Arsenal unveil dia 2017 away kit laugh, "hahahah" as she share di screengrab of di message wit her 3.4m Instagram followers.

Di racism wey di tok point to plus say she eve tink say e funny turn many pipo for belle and dem no waste time attack her.

Although Gupta quick-quick tok sorry, di mata point finger to di problem wey dey ground for India, di problem of racism against pipo from Africa for di society.

Image copyright AFP Image example Indian actress Esha Gupta enta kasala afta she post message wia her friend call Alex Iwobi 'Gorilla'

How India dey treat black pipo?

Ezeugo Nnamdi from Nigeria wey don dey live for Delhi for di past five years tok say di mata no shock am at all.

Nnamdi wey be di Secretary-General of di Association of African Students for India say e no even reach half of wetin African students dey hear evriday for dia front.

"Racism no be sometin wey pipo dey hide for here, na open sometin."

"People go just look you call you habshi (wey be abuse) and dey treat you like you be cannibal wey dey chop pesin".

Even if you no dey di kontri, you fit see as dem dey treat black pipo for dia feems dem.

For one 2008 feem wey dem call Fashion wey Priyanka Chopra act, to explain say everything don finish wit di actress dem use di scene of wen she sleep with black man.

Infact tori pesin, Dhruva Balram tok say, "as pesin wey wan grow as model, no be good tin if you take foto near black pesin."

Pipo dey wey complain say di colour of dia skin make dem no ansa dem for restaurant, stop dem to enta school and plenti odas.

All dis example dem fit be di reason pipo for India no see racism as big deal.

But na only wen di mata don enta anoda level pipo for India dey pay attention.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem beat am because e be Nigerian for 2017

Like for 2016, wen one angry mob for India beat one Tanzanian woman because anoda Sudan pesin hit and kill Indian woman for road.

Or for di Nigerian, Endurance Amalawa wey chop correct beating for crowd hand as e dey waka for mall, on top say one Indian teenager die on top drug overdose, wey di pipo feel say na Nigerian drug dealers sell am give am.

But wetin funny pass na say Gupta too don experience sometin wey close to racism for India too, colourism.

For 2017, she come out to fight discrimination because of di colour of her skin wey she tok say dey appreciated for Europe.

Image copyright TWITTER/@SHEAGUPTA2811

How pipo dey fight racism for India?

Nnamdi tok say im and im joinbodi of African students dey try "push more positivity and yan more with community."

And according to am, e don already dey work.

But Nnamdi tok say e go beta if India go fit get laws, so if pesin tok wetin Gupta tok, dem go get punishment wey go teach dem how to behave for future.