Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image example Dem dey send women for Nepal go outside to sleep inside huts during dia period, although goment don ban di practice (dis no be current foto)

One 21-year old woman from Nepal don die of suffocation inside one 'menstruation hut' wey no get window afta she light fire to keep hersef warm.

Police say dem find di deadi body of Parwati Bogati afta her mother-in-law bin go check on her.

"Belle bin dey sweet am about di next day because her period go end. Di poor pikin don die now." Na so Laxmi Bogati tell tori pipo Kathmandu Post.

Di incident wey happun for Nepal Doti district dey come some weeks afta one mama and her two sons die inside di same kain hut.

Local police officer Lal Bahadur Djhami tell tori pipo AFP say "We suspect say she die due to di smoke wey she breathe in and suffocation because she close di door of di hut wey no get window come light fire join to warm hersef for night."

Under di traditional practice for Chhaupadi, women wey dey see dia period or who just born pikin dey unclean and be bringers of bad luck.

Dem fit force dem to sleep outside inside huts, sheds, dem dey also ban dem to dey touch some kain food, religious tins and men.

Di huts dem dey cold well-well and pipo wey dey inside dey also face attack from jaguda pipo. Dem don record different case of suffocation andat least one teenage girl too don die afta snake bite am.

Nepal ban di traditional practice to dey drive women and girls wey dey see dia period comot house for 2005 come make am criminal mata for 2017, but dem still dey practice am well-well for rural areas.

Under di law, anyone wey make woman observe di tradition got face three months jail sentence plus $30 (£23) fine.