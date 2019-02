Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mountain lion no too common for North America

Officials for Colorado, America say one man, fight and kill lion wey attack am as im dey jog for mountain park for Northern Colorado.

Dem no tok di man name, but na for West Ridge Trail for Horsetooth Mountain Park for Larimer County di attack happun, wen im bin dey run wey di lion attack am from im back.

As dem dey struggle, di man strangle di lion with im hand come kill am, according to di officials.

Im wunjure well-well but no be di kain injury wey go kill am, for face, wrist, arms, legs and back.

Officials say di lion na young male wey weigh 80lbs (36kg).