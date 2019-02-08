Image copyright SWNS Image example She go wear dressing gown for di wedding wey she tok say any pesin fit come

One 49 year old woman don tok say she wan marry her bed sheet for Valentine's Day.

She tok say na because her bed sheet na di "most intimate and reliable relationship" for her life.

Pascale Sellick, wey be artist for UK tok say she dey use am as art to promote self love and self care for Valentine day.

She say, "pipo tink say you need to dey relationship to dey happy but e no mata weda you dey single for Valentine day and you just dey lie down for bed and dat na di reason I dey do am."

Di woman tok say her boyfriend Johnny no dey jealous at all ova her blanket love.

She tok say di event wey dey hold on February 10 dey for evribodi so far as you wia night cloth.

But now she dey fear say too many pipo dey come as di tori don turn viral.