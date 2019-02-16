Image copyright Getty Images

Gunman for America kill five people for industrial park which dey US state of Illinois after he open fire on dem.

Police reveal say di gunman also die for shooting exchange wey happen between am den police officers. Di gunman shoot den injure five officers in di process.

Di shooting happen for manufacturing company which dey Aurora, 40 miles west of Chicago.

Police name di gunman as Gary Martin, 45, who dey job for di company but dem sack am before di attack wey happen.

Officers no wan speculate en motive behind di shooting, but Chicago Sun-Times newspaper report say en family talk say he make "stressed" after dem sack am.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth talk say "this be scary, sad day for all Illinoisans den Americans."

Di incident dey happen one day after di first anniversary of school shooting wey happen for Parkland, Florida, where 17 people die.