Donald Trump say make European kontris carri dia IS fighters

Trump say IS Caliphate don ready to fall

US President Trump don tell UK and oda European kontris to collect and carri go court, more than 800 Islamic State (IS) group fighters wey be dia citizens, wey dem capture for battle.

Na for im twitter page in tok dis one.

Dis tweet dey come afta Kurdish forces wey US dey dia back continue to fight IS for area inside Syria side of di Iraqi border.

Oga Trump add say IS caliphate dey "ready to fall."

Oga Trump bin tok on Friday say dem go announce di defeat of IS "over di next 24 hours," but di 24 hours pass on Saturday and White House no tok anything about am.