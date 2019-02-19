Image copyright Twitter

One viral video of one African girl wey tie wrapper dey jog ball, don make US presido Donald Trump open mouth, shout.

Di president use im twitter account, comment ontop di video wey don de trend for days now. Im use only word one - Amazing, take describe am.

Twitter pipo neva sure which African kontri di girl come from, but everi kontri go wan claim her as dia own, wit di kain thing she dey carri ball do.

Oga Trump na pesin wey dey like use twitter, but dis hailing im give di girl shock many pipo.

Skip Twitter post by @EdKrassen I can’t believe you actually tweeted something non-attacking of Obama, Hillary or the FBI. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 19, 2019