Donald Trump shout na wa! Ontop African girl wey dey jog ball like fire
- 19 February 2019
One viral video of one African girl wey tie wrapper dey jog ball, don make US presido Donald Trump open mouth, shout.
Di president use im twitter account, comment ontop di video wey don de trend for days now. Im use only word one - Amazing, take describe am.
Amazing! https://t.co/uUNCL1hPAk— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019
Twitter pipo neva sure which African kontri di girl come from, but everi kontri go wan claim her as dia own, wit di kain thing she dey carri ball do.
Talent is evenly distributed, opportunity isn’t pic.twitter.com/bWvFVLlyHN— Akin Sawyerr (@AkinSawyerr) February 16, 2019
Oga Trump na pesin wey dey like use twitter, but dis hailing im give di girl shock many pipo.
I can’t believe you actually tweeted something non-attacking of Obama, Hillary or the FBI.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 19, 2019
He’s not talking about the soccer player. He’s referring to the wall in the background— I am Corey Voss? (@HolaYoSoyFiesta) February 19, 2019
