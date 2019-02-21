Image copyright EPA Image example Na im be Jamal Lyon for di Empire feem

Police for Chicago don charge American actor Jussie Smollett say im write lie-lie police report.

Di star of di TV show Empire, tok say two men beat am for January because im be black and gay.

Pipo start to look di tori one kain wen American media report say im fit don pay two brothers to plan di attack.

Oga Smollett lawyers say dem go conduct serious investigate on top di mata and go defend am well.

On Wednesday tok tok pesin for police say dem don approve criminal charge against di actor.

Police tok-tok pesin Anthony Guglielmi tweet say dem don charge Smollett for "disorderly conduct/filing false police report."

Im add say dem dey follow Smollett lawyers tok to see how dem fit arrest am.