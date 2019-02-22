Image copyright Getty Images

Di executive producers of di Empire TV show don suspend actor Jussie Smollett make e no show face again for di last two episodes of di current season 5.

Smollett dey face accuse say im give police fake report say im fall victim of racist and homophobic assault.

Di show producers tok say tins don dey very emotional for dem since di whole mata wit Smollett start.

Police dey report say di actor fake di attack because im no dey happy wit di kain salary wey Empire dey pay am.

E no dey clear weda Smollett go return to im role as 'Jamal' for di future seasons of di TV show.