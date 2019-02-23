Image copyright Getty Images

Dem don sama R Kelly wit 10 charges of criminal sexual abuse, at least nine of dem involve small pikin dem.

Di R&B star, wey im real name na Robert Sylvester Kelly, don tey-tey dey face accuse of sexual abuse against women and small girls.

Dem neva convict am before and e don deny all di accuse.

Dem sama arrest warrant for im head, and di 52-year-old carri im own leg waka enta police hand for Chicago on Friday. Im lawyer say im "shock scata."

Steve Greenberg tell tori pipo AP say im customer dey "disappointed and bodi no sweet am" for di kain charges wey dem sama am and say im dey innocent.

Dis charges dem dey happun few weeks afta one feem wey dem call Surviving R Kelly, wey contain many years of accuse of abuse against R Kelly, from plenti women dem, including im ex-wife.

Most of wetin dem dey accuse di singer of happun between 1998 and 2010. Documents say at least three of di victims bin dey between 13 and 16 wen e happun.

Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx say im fit face reach seven years in prison for each count if court find am guilty.