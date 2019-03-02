Image copyright Eli Waduba Yusuf

Wen one young artist dey draw one of him role models, im know no say if im tweet am, di role model im draw go answer am.

Dis na wetin happun to 26-year-old Eli Waduba Yusuf wey tell BBC say e be like "dream" wen American comedian message am about di drawing wey him do.

Yusuf wey be hyper-realism artists from Nigeria, don spend two weeks to draw detailed pencil image of Hart wey look like black and white pishur.

Yusuf tweet am and tag Hart wit di hope say di actor go see am.

Pipo wey see di artwork start to dey tweet Hart about di talented young artist.

Last last, di artwork reach di domot of di actor and he reply to one user: "Talent out of this world... Wooooooooow".

Image copyright Getty Images

Di actor sharp-sharp tweet Yusuf directly.

Kevin Hart tok say him no go just buy one portrait but he go also get am to draw some of him celebrity friends.

Di reaction to wetin Hart tok get plentiy clicks inside di first 24 hours as pipo dey tweet congratulations to Yusuf.

Yusuf say he dey happy say di actor contact am "I no fit believe am; e be like say na dream. Kevin Hart burst my brain."

He also tok say "Things don change-few days ago I be local artist wey like to draw and wey wan make di world see my work but now I know no say e go happen fast.

"I dey here dey tok wit BBC - abeg wake me up!"