Image copyright AFP Image example Hilary Clinton lose di presidential election to Donald Trump for 2016

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday say she no go run for president of America for 2020.

E don end any tori wey dey fly up and down say she go take Donald Trump for second tern.

As di Democratic candidate for 2016, many pipo bin expect madam Clinton to become di first female US president, before Trump defeat her.

Dem ask her if she go run for any public office for future, di former secretary of state say; "I no think so."

Madam Cliton say she don tok to some of di 2020 Democratic candidates.

I don tell all of dem make dem no take anything for granted," na wetin she tell tori pipo for New York TV channel News 12.

Di former first lady na di first woman for history to be presidential candidate for a major US party.