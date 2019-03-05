Image copyright Getty Images Image example Afta di transplant treatment wey di man do, dem no see di HIV for im bodi again

Dis no be fake miracle. One man wey dem diagnose wit HIV for 2013, today don dey free of di disease, afta im do stem cell transplant treatment.

For di last 18 months now, di former HIV patient no get any trace of di disease for im body, including di cancer wey im bin get join and in fact, di man don stop to dey take im HIV drugs.

Dem dey call dis man "Di London patient", as wia im take do treatment na for London, United Kingdom but authorities don agree not to release im name, age and nationality.

But sabi pipo say e dey too early to say di patient don get complete cure of HIV, and say make pipo no too happy because di method wey dem use treat di London patient no go work for evribodi.

Dis na di second time dem don treat patient with dis kain stem cell transplant, wey make pesin no get trace of di HIV disease.

Ten years ago, anoda patient for Berlin get bone-marrow transplant from one donor wey get natural immunity to the virus.

Dem give Timothy Brown wey be di first pesin to "beat" HIV/AIDS, two transplants and total body irradiation (radiotherapy) for leukaemia - wey be more serious treatment.

"Say we don achieve remission for anoda second patient with method wey resemble each oda, e mean say di Berlin patient no be one time tin and say na di treatment method we use na im epp to comot di HIV for dis two pipo bodi," na so sabi pesin and ogbonge author Prof Ravindra Gupta, from University College London tok.

Hope of cure?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Afta, patient stop to dey take im antiretroviral therapy drugs for HIV

Although dis new method go ginger some patients and even doctors dem, no be di kain treatment wey di millions of pipo around di world wey dey live with HIV need. Dis na because di treatment dey expensive and hard to do, according to BBC Online Health Editor, Michelle Roberts.

Roberts say no need to worry, because di medicine wey dey available now to treat HIV, dey work well-well and e fit make pipo wey dey take am live long and in good health.